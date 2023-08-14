Pokémon Sleep devs share updated goals to add species and reduce battery usage

Pokémon Sleep‘s developers are working hard to provide updates to the game, with new species and battery usage optimization next on the agenda.

In a tweet from Aug. 14, it revealed the future features and adjustments for Pokémon Sleep, but without mentioning a time window for their introduction.

Players will soon be able to get more species, and will earn rewards through an upcoming event called Good Sleep Day, which will kick off on Aug. 30. More alarms and eelaxing sounds will also be added.

Other than introducing more content to enjoy, the developer is also focusing on improving the overall game experience via quality-of-life updates and optimization features.

It includes reducing battery usage while the app is tracking your sleep and several bug fixes, such as berry collection, and energy recovery issues when inside the Pokémon Box.

In addition, the developer is working on making the app “less likely to fail during sleep tracking” and “increase [its] stability and running speed.”

The developer also announced that players would receive many gifts “as a token of [its] gratitude”.

A gift box icon should have appeared in the top-right corner of your screen in Pokémon Sleep’s main menu. Upon tapping it, players will receive 10 Poké Biscuits, 30 Handy Candy S, a Growth Incense, and a Focus Incense.

