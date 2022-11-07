Pokémon series’ first flamingo Pokémon appears in leaked screenshots of Scarlet and Violet

According to new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, a Pokémon that calls the Paldea region home appears to take the shape of an animal that has never been used as a basis to create a Pokémon before.

New in-game screenshots of a player’s journey through Paldea have shown off a plethora of new Pokémon that have not yet been officially revealed, including Flamigo, which seems to be a flamingo players can get early on in their adventures.

This name combines the word flamingo with the Spanish word “amigo,” meaning friend—though it interestingly takes the masculine ending of the word, despite this Flamigo being a female.

Flamigo looks incredibly similar to a normal flamingo, complete with its beak, coloring, and posture. Should it also behave similarly to a flamingo, it is likely to be a Water-type or a dual Water/Flying, though no confirmation on its typing has been revealed.

As this player has Flamigo in their party at what appears to be an early part of the game, it is also likely this Pokémon may evolve, where it may then differentiate itself from what now appears to be simply a flamingo-turned-Pokémon. It may even be possible this is the Paldea region’s regional bird, though teasers of a parrot-like Pokémon from a recent overview trailer may dispute that.

At this time, Flamigo, nor any other new information from these leaks, has been officially confirmed by the Pokémon Company. Fans should be skeptical of all leaks they come across prior to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nov. 18.