Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Tera Raid ends Legends: Arceus crossover

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet developers are readying the game for the next Tera Raid Battle event and this one will seemingly close the chapter on new additions from the Hisui region.

Hisuian Samurott is the star of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next event, which will be rolling out in two waves: one at the end of November, and another to kick off December. This should give you two opportunities to add Samurott to your collection.

Your first chance to get the Water Tera-type Hisuian Samurott with the mightiest mark comes on Nov. 24 and finishes on Nov. 26. Your last chance is the weekend of Dec. 1, closing out on Dec. 3. During this time you can only catch a single Pokémon per save.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Water Tera Type Hisuian Samurott.



Runs from November 24th through November 26th and again a week later from December 1st through December 3rd



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/YUY3sbl1uC — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 19, 2023

Now Hisuian Samurott is here, that concludes the additions of the starter Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and the Hisui region as we know it. Previously, the first of these three to arrive was Hisuain Typhlosion, with Decidueye then coming shortly after.

Related Where to find Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before the Hisuian Samurott event, the only way you could get this starter in Scarlet and Violet was by importing it through Pokémon Home. While we had seen Samurott’s standard form show up, the Hisuian variant was nowhere to be found in these Gen IX games, until now.

While there are other Hisuian Pokémon yet to join Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we expect Samurott is likely the last to get the spotlight as to date only legendary and starter Pokémon have headlined these events.

The remaining Pokémon from the Hisui region will likely arrive as DLC or potential raids down the line once the full roster of starter and legendary Pokémon has been exhausted. In the meantime, don’t miss this chance to add one of Hisui’s most popular Pokémon to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet collection. Samurott raids begin on Nov. 24.