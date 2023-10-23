Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Halloween festivities include Ghost-type favorites and Rare Candy

With Halloween right around the corner, a few new spooky events are on the way for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including Mismagius Tera Raids and Mass Outbreaks featuring some of your favorite Ghost-type Pokémon.

From Oct. 27 to 31, players can take advantage of the two Ghost events. Five-star Mismagius Tera Raids will be popping up throughout the region with the Ghost Tera Type.

These special raids also promise “tons of Rare Candy” if you beat Mismagius, so come prepared to power through the battles and farm valuable rewards.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on Ghost Tera Type Mismagius with lots of Rare candy as rewards. Runs from October 27th through 29th



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/OVk69vDcdS — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 22, 2023

Alongside the Tera Raids, you’ll also be running into Mass Outbreaks with four adorable Ghost-type ‘mons—Drifloon, Phantump, Mimikyu, and Greavard.

In all of these Mass Outbreaks, there will be an increased chance of finding a Pokémon with the Crafty Mark, a cute little touch to give your Pokémon the Opportunist title. If you’re someone who likes to look for specific marks, this is the perfect time to go ghost hunting; you could even Shiny hunt the marks for an even rarer catch.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreak event has been announced. Focuses on a variety of Ghost-type Pokémon. Runs from October 27th through October 31st



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/pwxL2d9vvX — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 22, 2023

If you still aren’t sold on the Tera Raids or Mass Outbreaks, there’s one more Ghost event to look forward to—especially for competitive trainers. This one, however, takes place after all of the Halloween festivities. From Nov. 3 to 5, players can compete in the Trick Magic Online Competition where only Ghost Pokémon are allowed.

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Online Competition has been announced – Trick Magic. Single Battles using only Ghost-type Pokémon.



Details @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/vmZt9KirJW — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 22, 2023

This means you’re free to use fan favorites like Gengar and Rotom or some of the strongest ‘mons in competitive play, including Flutter Mane and Gholdengo. You could even try using The Teal Mask’s new matcha Pokémon, Poltchageist and Sinistcha, though their signature Hospitality ability is useless in single battles.

If you don’t already have a fully trained Ghost-type team, you may want to look into those Halloween Tera Raids and Mass Outbreaks to gather up a few good options for the Trick Magic competition.

Other Ghost Pokémon might be harder to obtain, so take advantage of these events and don’t procrastinate. Remember, if you want to use Gholdengo, you’ll need to collect 999 coins to evolve it from Gimmighoul—and that’s a pain.

So whether you like Ghost Pokémon, Tera Raids, hunting for special marks and Shinies, or competitive battling, there should be something for all Scarlet and Violet players to look forward to with these spooky events.

About the author