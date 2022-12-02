Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1 now available alongside Charizard Tera Raid Battle event

A new update has arrived that brings more competition in the Paldea region alongside the return of one of the Pokémon series’ most recognizable creatures.

The first post-launch patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now available to download. Players should be prompted to download this patch when connected to the internet before selecting the title from the Switch’s main screen, though if it does not appear, players should click the “+” button on the software and select “check for updates.”

Accompanying this patch is season one of Ranked Battles, as well as fixes to a handful of bugs impacting various parts of the game. While the patch has not yet addressed the abundance of performance issues that have plagued the game since its launch, Nintendo released a statement yesterday stating that it is aware of the frustrations and working on solutions.

Version 1.1 also marks the debut of Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles, which possess powerful Pokémon at a seven-star challenge level. For this first appearance, players will be able to battle and catch an Unrivaled Charizard with the Mightiest Mark and sporting a Dragon-type Tera Type. Raids featuring Florges and Mimikyu are also appearing in increased rates.

This Pokémon does not appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet under any other current conditions, and can only be captured once per save file. However, players can continue to fight Charizard in the Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles for great rewards. These raids will only be found in players’ games if they have unlocked six-star raids, though can be joined freely via the Poké Portal.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership is not needed to download Version 1.1 of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, now available by simply connecting to the internet. However, in order to participate in the Tera Raid Battle event, players must have an active subscription to the service.