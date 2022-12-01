Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.1.0 update: Full patch notes

The timing was a bit off, but Nintendo has officially confirmed the next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch is dropping on Dec. 1 and will implement a number of fixes for different parts of the game with Ver. 1.1.0—mostly related to online play.

In addition to that, the company also acknowledged the massive outcry from fans playing the games regarding performance issues and glitches, apologizing for the inconvenience and confirming additional improvements are being worked on beyond this update.

With this new patch, players won’t see much change on the surface, but a number of bug fixes have been implemented.

This likely includes several of the glitches that allowed players to duplicate items and Pokémon or otherwise manipulate the game, along with actual game-breaking issues.

This patch will also launch alongside Ranked Battles Season 1, the first iteration of the online battle mode for Gen IX, and its coinciding ruleset. As a result, a focus has also been put on resolving several online balance issues—such as a ‘script’ issue that allows players to manipulate the RNG of online battles consistently.

One of Scarlet and Violet’s biggest bugs for the story has also been patched, resolving an annoying audio glitch in the Elite Four that caused the music to loop incorrectly.

Here are the full patch notes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.1.0 and all the details to go along with it.

Full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.1.0 patch notes, details, and more

Ver. 1.1.0 (Releasing December 1, 2022)

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.

Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.”