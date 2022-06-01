Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer appears to correct heights of Pokémon models

While Lechonk may have stolen the show in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer, a returning feature seems to have been fixed to better showcase the differences between Pokémon.

This trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet showcases various Pokémon seemingly adjusted to their correct, canonical heights. Pokémon like Flabébé and Pikachu remain small, while larger Pokémon like Coalossal stand at their normal heights. Larger Pokémon were not present in the in-game footage of this trailer, so it is unclear if they will be scaled correctly.

Players openly voiced their dissatisfaction with Pokémon height scaling in Pokémon Sword and Shield as well as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where larger Pokémon appeared much smaller than they should be. This was somewhat remedied in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but only for the Pokémon available in that title.

Players will not only be able to see the sizes of their Pokémon in battle but also in the overworld, as both roaming and walking with Pokémon appear to be making a return. Roaming Pokémon in the overworld first appeared in Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, replacing standard wild encounters. This feature returned in Sword and Shield, although it also re-implemented standard wild encounters.

Walking with Pokémon has been a highly-requested returning feature for some time, as it had been cut from numerous recent titles. It appears that any Pokémon will be able to follow trainers, where they will then be able to see how small or large they are compared to the players themselves.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are releasing on the Nintendo Switch worldwide on Nov. 18.