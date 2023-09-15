Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: Full Kitakami Pokédex list

The Paldean Pokédex may be old news but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are adding to it with a fresh list of species you can only find in The Teal Mask’s Kitakami region.

This means the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex is growing but there is an area-exclusive Kitakami Pokédex that has its own numbers and completion requirements in the DLC.

Several dozen Pokémon from previous games return in The Teal Mask, making them available for the first time in Scarlet and Violet—alongside a handful of entirely new species too. And, because the Kitakami Pokédex is a separate database, you can get rewards for filling out its pages during your journey.

There is even a special bonus if you manage to complete the entire Pokédex, so get to exploring Oni Mountain if you want to see what this expansion has to offer.

How many Pokémon are in the Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: Kitakami Pokédex?

There are 200 Pokémon listed in the Kitakami Pokédex, though not all of them are new or returning species.

A good chunk of The Teal Mask map’s updated Pokédex is made up of Pokémon you have already seen while roaming Paldea. Pikachu, Starly, and many more are all also featured in this new area alongside returning Pokémon like Vulpix and new additions such as Ogerpon.

This makes it a lot easier to complete the Kitakami Pokédex since all progress in the main Paldea Pokédex will transfer over—meaning you do not need to catch a Pokémon again if you have already captured it.

Full Kitakami Pokédex list in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Here is a full list of the Pokémon featured in the Kitakami Pokédex in The Teal Mask. Most of the new species are listed at the end of the numerical mode, which I am using since it is the default Pokédex sorting option. These numbers only represent the Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, not the Paldea or National Dex.

01: Spinarak

02: Ariados

03: Yanma

04: Yanmega

05: Wooper

06: Quagsire

07: Poochyena

08: Mightyena

09: Volbeat

10: Illumise

11: Corphish

12: Crawdaunt

13: Sewaddle

14: Swadloon

15: Leavanny

16: Cutiefly

17: Ribombee

18: Ekans

19: Arbok

20: Pichu

21: Pikachu

22: Bellsprout

23: Weepinbell

24: Victreebel

25: Sentret

26: Furret

27: Starly

28: Staravia

29: Staraptor

30: Fomantis

31: Lurantis

32: Applin

33: Flapple

34: Appletun

35: Dipplin

36: Vulpix

38: Ninetails

39: Poliwag

40: Poliwhirl

41: Poliwrath

42: Politoed

43: Magikarp

44: Gyarados

45: Hoothoot

46: Noctowl

47: Aipom

48: Ambipom

49: Heracross

50: Swinub

51: Piloswine

52: Mamoswine

53: Stantler

54: Seedot

55: Nuzleaf

56: Shiftry

57: Ralts

58: Kirlia

59: Gardevoir

60: Gallade

61: Kricketot

62: Kricketune

63: Pachirisu

64: Riolu

65: Lucario

66: Petilil

67: Lilligant

68: Phantump

69: Trevenant

70: Rockruff

71: Lycanroc

72: Skwovet

73: Greedent

74: Toedscool

75: Toedscruel

76: Poltchageist

77: Sinistcha

78: Growlithe

79: Arcanine

80: Geodude

81: Graveler

82: Golem

83: Bonsly

84: Sudowoodo

85: Timburr

86: Gurdurr

87: Conkeldurr

88: Noibat

89: Noivern

90: Arrokuda

91: Barraskewda

92: Hatenna

93: Hattrem

94: Hatterene

95: Morpeko

96:Orthworm

97: Tandemaus

98: Maushold

99: Makey

100: Primeape

101: Annihilape

102: Munchlax

103: Snorlax

104: Lotad

105: Lombre

106: Ludicolo

107: Nosepass

108: Probopass

109: Shinx

110: Luxio

111: Luxray

112: Grubbin

113: Charjabug

114: Vikavolt

115: Oricorio

116: Sandshrew

117: Sandslash

118: Gastly

119: Haunter

120: Gengar

121: Gligar

122: Gliscor

123: Houndour

124: Houndoom

125: Spoink

126: Grumpig

127: Vullaby

128: Mandibuzz

129: Mudbray

130: Mudsdale

131: Jangmo-o

132: Hakamo-o

133: Kommo-o

134: Bombirdier

135: Koffing

136: Weezing

137: Mienfoo

138: Mienshao

139: Duskull

140: Dusclops

141: Dusknoir

142: Chingling

143: Chimecho

144: Slugma

145: Magcargo

146: Litwick

147: Lampent

148: Chandelure

149: Surskit

150: Masquerain

151: Cleffa

152: Clefairy

153: Clefable

154: Bronzor

155: Bronzong

156: Glimmet

157: Glimmora

158: Feebas

159: Milotic

160: Dunsparce

161: Dudunsparce

162: Barboach

163: Whiscash

164: Gible

165: Gabite

166: Garchomp

167: Carbink

168: Salandit

169: Salazzle

170: Sneasel

171: Weavile

172: Snorunt

173: Glalie

174: Froslass

175: Tynamo

176: Eelektrik

177: Eelektross

178: Goomy

179: Sliggoo

180: Goodra

181: Ducklett

182: Swanna

183: Chewtle

184: Drednaw

185: Pawniard

186: Bisharp

187: Kingambit

188: Mimikyu

189: Impidimp

190: Morgrem

191: Grimmsnarl

192: Indeedee

193: Ursaluna

194: Basculin

195: Basculegion

196: Ursaluna

197: Okidogi

198: Munkidori

199: Fezandipiti

200: Ogerpon

