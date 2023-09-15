Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: Full Kitakami Pokédex list

The Paldean Pokédex may be old news but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are adding to it with a fresh list of species you can only find in The Teal Mask’s Kitakami region.
This means the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex is growing but there is an area-exclusive Kitakami Pokédex that has its own numbers and completion requirements in the DLC.
Several dozen Pokémon from previous games return in The Teal Mask, making them available for the first time in Scarlet and Violet—alongside a handful of entirely new species too. And, because the Kitakami Pokédex is a separate database, you can get rewards for filling out its pages during your journey.
There is even a special bonus if you manage to complete the entire Pokédex, so get to exploring Oni Mountain if you want to see what this expansion has to offer.
How many Pokémon are in the Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: Kitakami Pokédex?
There are 200 Pokémon listed in the Kitakami Pokédex, though not all of them are new or returning species.
A good chunk of The Teal Mask map’s updated Pokédex is made up of Pokémon you have already seen while roaming Paldea. Pikachu, Starly, and many more are all also featured in this new area alongside returning Pokémon like Vulpix and new additions such as Ogerpon.
This makes it a lot easier to complete the Kitakami Pokédex since all progress in the main Paldea Pokédex will transfer over—meaning you do not need to catch a Pokémon again if you have already captured it.
Full Kitakami Pokédex list in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask
Here is a full list of the Pokémon featured in the Kitakami Pokédex in The Teal Mask. Most of the new species are listed at the end of the numerical mode, which I am using since it is the default Pokédex sorting option. These numbers only represent the Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, not the Paldea or National Dex.
- 01: Spinarak
- 02: Ariados
- 03: Yanma
- 04: Yanmega
- 05: Wooper
- 06: Quagsire
- 07: Poochyena
- 08: Mightyena
- 09: Volbeat
- 10: Illumise
- 11: Corphish
- 12: Crawdaunt
- 13: Sewaddle
- 14: Swadloon
- 15: Leavanny
- 16: Cutiefly
- 17: Ribombee
- 18: Ekans
- 19: Arbok
- 20: Pichu
- 21: Pikachu
- 22: Bellsprout
- 23: Weepinbell
- 24: Victreebel
- 25: Sentret
- 26: Furret
- 27: Starly
- 28: Staravia
- 29: Staraptor
- 30: Fomantis
- 31: Lurantis
- 32: Applin
- 33: Flapple
- 34: Appletun
- 35: Dipplin
- 36: Vulpix
- 38: Ninetails
- 39: Poliwag
- 40: Poliwhirl
- 41: Poliwrath
- 42: Politoed
- 43: Magikarp
- 44: Gyarados
- 45: Hoothoot
- 46: Noctowl
- 47: Aipom
- 48: Ambipom
- 49: Heracross
- 50: Swinub
- 51: Piloswine
- 52: Mamoswine
- 53: Stantler
- 54: Seedot
- 55: Nuzleaf
- 56: Shiftry
- 57: Ralts
- 58: Kirlia
- 59: Gardevoir
- 60: Gallade
- 61: Kricketot
- 62: Kricketune
- 63: Pachirisu
- 64: Riolu
- 65: Lucario
- 66: Petilil
- 67: Lilligant
- 68: Phantump
- 69: Trevenant
- 70: Rockruff
- 71: Lycanroc
- 72: Skwovet
- 73: Greedent
- 74: Toedscool
- 75: Toedscruel
- 76: Poltchageist
- 77: Sinistcha
- 78: Growlithe
- 79: Arcanine
- 80: Geodude
- 81: Graveler
- 82: Golem
- 83: Bonsly
- 84: Sudowoodo
- 85: Timburr
- 86: Gurdurr
- 87: Conkeldurr
- 88: Noibat
- 89: Noivern
- 90: Arrokuda
- 91: Barraskewda
- 92: Hatenna
- 93: Hattrem
- 94: Hatterene
- 95: Morpeko
- 96:Orthworm
- 97: Tandemaus
- 98: Maushold
- 99: Makey
- 100: Primeape
- 101: Annihilape
- 102: Munchlax
- 103: Snorlax
- 104: Lotad
- 105: Lombre
- 106: Ludicolo
- 107: Nosepass
- 108: Probopass
- 109: Shinx
- 110: Luxio
- 111: Luxray
- 112: Grubbin
- 113: Charjabug
- 114: Vikavolt
- 115: Oricorio
- 116: Sandshrew
- 117: Sandslash
- 118: Gastly
- 119: Haunter
- 120: Gengar
- 121: Gligar
- 122: Gliscor
- 123: Houndour
- 124: Houndoom
- 125: Spoink
- 126: Grumpig
- 127: Vullaby
- 128: Mandibuzz
- 129: Mudbray
- 130: Mudsdale
- 131: Jangmo-o
- 132: Hakamo-o
- 133: Kommo-o
- 134: Bombirdier
- 135: Koffing
- 136: Weezing
- 137: Mienfoo
- 138: Mienshao
- 139: Duskull
- 140: Dusclops
- 141: Dusknoir
- 142: Chingling
- 143: Chimecho
- 144: Slugma
- 145: Magcargo
- 146: Litwick
- 147: Lampent
- 148: Chandelure
- 149: Surskit
- 150: Masquerain
- 151: Cleffa
- 152: Clefairy
- 153: Clefable
- 154: Bronzor
- 155: Bronzong
- 156: Glimmet
- 157: Glimmora
- 158: Feebas
- 159: Milotic
- 160: Dunsparce
- 161: Dudunsparce
- 162: Barboach
- 163: Whiscash
- 164: Gible
- 165: Gabite
- 166: Garchomp
- 167: Carbink
- 168: Salandit
- 169: Salazzle
- 170: Sneasel
- 171: Weavile
- 172: Snorunt
- 173: Glalie
- 174: Froslass
- 175: Tynamo
- 176: Eelektrik
- 177: Eelektross
- 178: Goomy
- 179: Sliggoo
- 180: Goodra
- 181: Ducklett
- 182: Swanna
- 183: Chewtle
- 184: Drednaw
- 185: Pawniard
- 186: Bisharp
- 187: Kingambit
- 188: Mimikyu
- 189: Impidimp
- 190: Morgrem
- 191: Grimmsnarl
- 192: Indeedee
- 193: Ursaluna
- 194: Basculin
- 195: Basculegion
- 196: Ursaluna
- 197: Okidogi
- 198: Munkidori
- 199: Fezandipiti
- 200: Ogerpon