Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC price guide

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been around quite a while now, in fact, it’s getting close to a year. Wow, time flies doesn’t it? Well in the eyes of Nintendo, now is the time for DLC and we can’t help but agree, so please say hello to The Teal Mask.

The Teal Mask is the first portion of a two-part expansion to Scarlet and Violet called The Treasures of Area Zero. In these additions, players will get the chance to visit entirely new locations not accessible in the base game catching new and returning Pokémon, while also uncovering the secrets of these lands.

Sounds like a lot of fun right? Well before you can experience it for yourself you’ll need to buy it. Before you take the dive and pay for this new content, here’s what you should know.

How much does The Teal Mask DLC cost for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Treasures of Area Zero key art. Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero costs $34.99 USD and includes not just The Teal Mask, but also the next portion of new content The Indigo Disk.

If you purchase this expansion you’ll get access to the new content that The Teal Mask brings immediately including Kitakami Island and everything it has to offer. Some of the highlights include the new legendary Pokémon, returning favorites like Geodude, and more.

Right now, there is no release date for The Indigo Disk, however, when it does drop you’ll immediately have access to this content.

Which version of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC do I need?

The player and Carmine look surprised. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The most important thing to ensure when you purchase The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC is that you get the right one for your version.

There are two versions of this DLC on offer, one for Pokémon Scarlet and the other for Violet. If you get the wrong one it won’t work, so be sure to check you’re buying the right one for the version of the game you already own, whether that is Scarlet or Violet.

How to get the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

You’ve got options when it comes to getting this new Pokémon DLC. The Treasures of Area Zero is available both digitally on the Nintendo eShop and other online storefronts, and in select stores. However, the in-store version will simply be a code redeemable on the eShop.

Furthermore, there are bundles on offer that will include both the full Pokémon Scarlet or Violet game, alongside the DLC. If you’re just getting into this generation of Pokémon now then this will be your cheapest option.

Ultimately it won’t matter what method you take to get this content, you’ll need to download it from the eShop anyway. Given this, we suggest seeing what reputable retailer has it cheapest and using that.

