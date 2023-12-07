Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk features special trades with Gym Leaders, new missions

After completing the Academy Ace Tournament, saving the world inside Area Zero, and defeating many Tera Raids, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Blueberry Academy is beckoning you forward to trade… with Gym Leaders?

If you were wondering what life would be like after completing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, look no further than a year’s tuition at the Blueberry Academy. The Pokémon Company divulged important information on the upcoming Indigo Disk DLC today following on from the Teal Mask story. Your time at Blueberry Academy will consist of new quests called Blueberry Quests (BBQ)—and no, it’s not related to the sandwich-making picnic station.

Pokémon trading with special coaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Official Pokémon YouTube

Blueberry Quests will not only follow Snacksworth, who will introduce you to various Legendary Pokémon in the Indigo Disk, but you’ll be able to trade Pokémon with new NPCs (including Gym Leaders) you’ll meet during your time at the Academy. While this new feature is tied to special coaches, it likely includes Gym Leaders and those who train and spar with you during your time at the Blueberry Academy.

Trading is available within the Academy’s clubroom. You can invite NPCs and other trainers (online) after joining the League Club. Every BBQ you complete will reward you with Blueberry Points (BP). BP is the Academy’s currency to spruce up your clubroom and invite others inside. The BBQs also include group quests that can be tackled by yourself and other trainers invited into your League Club.

Some of these quests include finding a wild Pokémon based on its silhouette, as well as taking photos or defeating Pokémon under specific conditions (swimming or terrastalilzed). Completing quests and talking to special coaches unlocks the trade feature. You get a Partner Ribbon for each Pokémon received from a trade with a special coach. This can be worn by your traded Pokémon in battle as a wearable item from your bag.

The Partner Ribbon shows the name of the Pokémon’s original trainer. The example in the official Pokémon YouTube channel trailer for The Indigo Disk DLC shows “Go! Iono’s Magnemite” after sending out a Pokémon traded with Iono. This is a new feature in the Indigo Disk DLC and can either be used or left in your bag depending on whether you want the trainer’s name visible during a Pokémon battle.

The Indigo Disk DLC is set to release Dec. 14, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.