Pokémon Scarlet and Violet projected to take up 10 GB of space to download

With the release of a new trailer and news for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet also comes a somewhat inevitable concern: do you have enough space for the new game?

While the actual final file size of SV likely isn’t set, it seems like the newest generation of Pokémon will be some of the biggest Pokémon games yet, currently clocking in at 10 GB. This, however, is subject to change, and could conceivably be bigger or smaller when the game actually releases.

Serebii Note: Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet are currently projected to require approximately 10GB of space to digitally download each game. Likely to change by launchhttps://t.co/Wo8N0aHtsd pic.twitter.com/O2ThqSexv4 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 1, 2022

The file size reported by Serebii also matches the current information in the Nintendo Store, which also lists SV as 10 GB.

In comparison to other recent Pokémon games for the Switch, 10 GB is very large. Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick gave a full rundown of the latest Pokémon file sizes. Notably, the base game of Pokémon Legends: Arceus was 7 GB, and that game was noted for its expansive open-world sections.

To compare



New Pokémon Snap required 6.8GB

Base SWSH required 10.3GB

BDSP required 8GB after V1.1

Base Legends was 7GB — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 1, 2022

The only title that beat out SV was Sword and Shield at 10.3 GB. SV could still overtake that number by the time of its release, however. A bigger file size also doesn’t necessarily mean a bigger game or game map, as Legends’ open areas easily beat out Sword and Shield in their breadth and variety of locations to explore.

So, if you’re looking at the saved data on your Switch and wondering if you’ll need to free up some space before the new game comes out, just remember that the file size probably isn’t finalized. However, a little more than 10 GB of free space should be plenty to download and enjoy Scarlet and Violet.

Players can pre-order Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Store now. The full games will release on Nov. 18.