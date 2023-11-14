​​Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player’s bizarre encounter with Teal Mask trainer sparks new creepypasta

One ​​Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player inadvertently created a new creepypasta yesterday after sharing footage of a strange encounter with a Teal Mask trainer who keeps showing up in buildings and cutscenes.

The weirdest part is it keeps happening even though they don’t own the DLC. No matter where they go, whether it’s checking out the academy, eating a sandwich in a cave with Arven, or visiting a gym, the trainer dressed in a Green Festival Jinbei is right there with them.

Confused and perhaps even a little scared, the Pokémon player uploaded images and videos of the strange occurrences on Reddit. They asked if anyone else knew why this was happening or if they had similar experiences, but it was only happening to them and no one else—and the revelation led to the birth of a new Poké-creepypasta.

Creepypastas are scary stories that can be linked to all sorts of things, including games. There are many Pokémon creepypastas, like Lost Silver, a tale of a haunted Gameboy Color cartridge, or Lavender Town Syndrome, a story about a town’s music causing mysterious deaths.

No one has made a creepypasta about the trainer yet, but many think it’s just a matter of time because of how creepy it is.

One idea is the trainer might be a developer who passed away and is haunting the game. Another idea is the trainer is a non-playable character who has somehow come to life and is trying to interact with the player for help or companionship.

Putting the creepypasta theories aside, a more likely explanation is the Pokémon trainer is just a glitched placeholder used in the game’s programming that isn’t meant to be seen by players. It can be anything, including a Slowbro, which made headlines when it kept showing up in cutscenes in the past.

Regardless of the true cause, it has all the makings of a classic Scarlet and Violet creepypasta. It’s a spooky and intriguing story that has captivated the Pokémon community and could very easily be talked about for years to come.

Now, let’s just keep a watch over our shoulders, shall we?