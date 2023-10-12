Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players beg for one neglected Starter to get DLC buffs

A whole bunch of Pokémon got huge buffs in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask, including Sinnoh’s Starters, and now players are asking for a specific starter pick to get the buff it deserves when it enters the Gen IX games in Part Two of the DLC.

All Starter Pokémon that were previously unavailable in Scarlet and Violet will soon be making their Gen IX debuts when The Indigo Disk DLC is released in the winter. This means we’ll be seeing the return of fan-favorites like Squirtle and Bulbasaur. in addition to the ultimate competitive threat, Incineroar.

A lot of players are especially eager for the Gen II Grass Starter, Meganium, to make its return despite not being one of the stronger Starter Pokémon in the franchise. That’s because they’re hoping Meganium will finally get some sort of buff to make it more useful in battle.

This isn’t just wishful thinking, either. When The Teal Mask DLC was released last month, we all witnessed some pretty good buffs for each of the Gen IV Starters—Torterra, Infernape, and Empoleon. Torterra and Infernape got access to better moves, while Empoleon’s Hidden Ability was upgraded to make it more viable as a special attacker.

With the Sinnoh Starters all getting some love in Part One of the DLC, what’s stopping Meganium and the rest of the Starters from being buffed in Part Two?

Historically, Meganium hasn’t really been seen as a powerful Pokémon among the Starters. Just look at its stats—not a single stat pushes beyond 100, meaning the poor Grass Starter isn’t excelling in offensive, defense, or speed. It’s just decent in every stat, and that’s not typically what makes a Pokémon stand out in battle.

While many weaker Pokémon are saved by their Ability or moves—like Azumarill using Huge Power or Tinkaton with Gigaton Hammer—Meganium’s Leaf Guard ability and move pool still aren’t cutting it competitively.

That’s exactly why players want to see some positive changes for Meganium in The Indigo Disk. If it got access to a better Ability like Flower Gift or Hospitality, for example, Meganium could be a more supportive ally to strengthen the team or keep them healthy in double battles.

Likewise, expanding the Grass Starter’s move pool to include useful moves like Pollen Puff or Grassy Glide would give the Gen II ‘mon a lot more options to work with to potentially find its place on a competitive team.

The Indigo Disk DLC will be released in the winter, so we’ll still have to wait to see if Meganium is blessed with huge buffs to make it viable and even lovable.

About the author