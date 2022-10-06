Pokémon Scarlet and Violet new auto-battle feature explained | Let’s Go command and more

Players got a bounty of new information today for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, and one of those features is the auto-battle feature, which is called Let’s Go.

One of the newest features revealed to players in more detail in a video that premiered this morning allows players to send their Pokémon out into battle by themselves, with no input from the player besides the direction they should travel in.

Using this feature will send your Pokémon out on the field to battle. The Pokémon will run toward wherever the trainer indicates, and immediately go into battle with any Pokémon. Additionally, if a Pokémon gets sent toward an item, it will pick it up for you with the command. Players will gain experience points and sometimes items that the defeated Pokémon might drop as if they were battling normally.

The feature was released in an earlier trailer, but it wasn’t explained or described in detail, only shown. The Oct. 6 trailer is the first time players have learned what the function is called and exactly what it does.

Beyond the fact that players can direct their Pokémon to engage in battles and pick up items without having to do anything except point, there isn’t much detail about exactly how it functions, or what happens if your Pokémon faints in battle.

In the Oct. 6 14-minute video showcasing more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans also got a look at a new Pokémon up close and more details about gameplay, some new features, and more. This may be the last time fans get more info since the release date for the game is just over a month away on Nov. 18.