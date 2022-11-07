Surprise: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have started leaking as players get game a week early

‘Tis the season for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to leak early on the internet thanks to some players who were able to get the game over a week ahead of release.

To start, only images of a few players starting their journey through the Paldea region early have surfaced through screenshots shared on forums, but that is always how this starts.

Now multiple copies of both Scarlet and Violet have been confirmed to be in the wild, it is only a matter of time until someone connected to datamining communities or prominent leakers gets ahold of the games. From there, the ROM will be pulled from the cartridge and everything from the games will be dumped online for everyone to see—some of it including details about content that isn’t even actually in the launch version of the game.

If you want to remain unspoiled for your upcoming journey, it is best to either avoid social media or block terms revolving around Pokémon Scarlet and Violet where you can. This includes hashtags, phrases, and anything else you can see.

Most of the time, if you aren’t plugged into the datamining community or forums where leaks are shared without warning, you can avoid the brunt of these data dumps. However, just be aware that the closer we get to the game’s release on Nov. 18, the more information will be out in the open on prominent sites like Twitter, YouTube, and more.

This article is being updated with more details as they become available.