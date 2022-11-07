Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak details the game’s first legendary meeting

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

More than a week before the game’s release screengrabs from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have begun to appear online and in the most recent drop, it has been revealed how the player will come face to face with their first legendary Pokémon.

Before we get into specifics, be warned this leak includes spoilers for the story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to wait until the game launches to see it yourself, you may not want to continue.

According to a leaked screenshot shared to social media, when the player first meets Koraidon or Miraidon—depending on the game they are playing. This legendary Pokémon will be in an injured state.

A translation of the dialogue in this screenshot is believed to say “It’s so weak It can’t even star up…” Of course, this doesn’t provide too much context as to what is going on in Paldea, but it does seem to confirm we will meet our first legendary Pokémon early on.

This leak came alongside a variety of other images that appear to have been taken from the game ahead of its release. Right now there is no way of verifying the authenticity of these leaks as the game is only in the hands of a select few.

It won’t be long before this can be confirmed though, with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet scheduled to officially arrive in stores and online from Friday, Nov. 18.