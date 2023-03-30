Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is leveraging HOME for its next Online Competition

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Online Competition has been announced. Its official title is the Global Challenge 2023 One and in addition to allowing players in Japan and Korea to earn a spot in the National Championships and qualify for the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, it has something special for folks around the globe, too.

Those who participate in at least three battles will receive 10,000 League Points, and those who have already connected Scarlet and Violet to Pokémon HOME will receive a complimentary backpack that will be given via the app.

The limited edition backpack is the biggest incentive. It has a nifty Pokéball-themed design, complete with a round shape, red and blue coloring, and an extra white pouch at the rear. The reason for the giveaway is to celebrate the fact HOME now supports the Gen IX titles, allowing players to bring Pokémon from past games to the Paldea region.

Registration begins on March 30 and ends on April 6, while the competition itself runs for two days between April 7 and April 9. That means there’s plenty of time for players to get everything done and add the backpack to their ever-growing list of cosmetic items.

Bear in mind the competition follows the current VGC ruleset, which includes Double Battles, a team of four to six Pokémon ranging from level one to level 100 (although they’ll be set to 50), and is restricted to the Paldea Pokédex.

There are a number of banned Pokémon that cannot be used, including Legendaries like Koraidon, Miraidon, those acquired from Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle Events like Charizard, Greninja, Samurott, Walking Wake, Iron Leaves, and more.

The full list of all banned Pokémon can be found here.