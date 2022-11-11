Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is adding 50 new moves, according to leaks

There will be plenty of new ways to optimize your team.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s no secret that Pokémon battling is set to change with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but new leaks suggest there are going to be many new moves to consider when readying your party for battle.

As data miners have got their hands on the games, it appears that lists of all of the moves in the game have surfaced online and these suggest that there are 50 new moves.

Since these have not been officially revealed yet, you may want to steer clear of this list that we will be discussing below so as to not be spoiled and remain able to go into the game blind. That said, if you’re wanting to get a sneak peek at what may be coming, we’ll be listing these additions below.

It appears you’re going to have a new option for most types in the game and you’ll once again be able to optimize your moveset on the go. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are going to give players plenty to test out.

According to the leaked information, these are the new moves headed to Pokémon.

Tera Blast

Silk Trap

Axe Kick

Last Respects

Lumina Crash

Order Up

Jet Punch

Spicy Extract

Spin Out

Population Bomb

Ice Spinner

Glaive Rush

Revival Blessing

Salt Cure

Triple Dive

Mortal Spin

Doodle

Fillet Away

Kowtow Cleave

Flower Trick

Torch Song

Aqua Step

Raging Bull

Make It Rain

Pound

Ruination

Collision Course

Electro Drift

Shed Tail

Chilly Reception

Tidy Up

Snowscape

Pounce

Trailblaze

Chilling Water

Hyper Drill

Twin Beam

Rage Fist

Armor Cannon

Bitter Blade

Double Shock

Gigaton Hammer

Comeuppance

Aqua Cutter

Blazing Torque

Wicked Torque

Noxious Torque

Combat Torque

Magical Torque

While these new moves might have you excited, it is worth noting that as with all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, there is no way to verify their authenticity until the games arrive.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to launch next Friday, Nov. 18.