Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is adding 50 new moves, according to leaks

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
It’s no secret that Pokémon battling is set to change with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but new leaks suggest there are going to be many new moves to consider when readying your party for battle.
As data miners have got their hands on the games, it appears that lists of all of the moves in the game have surfaced online and these suggest that there are 50 new moves.
Since these have not been officially revealed yet, you may want to steer clear of this list that we will be discussing below so as to not be spoiled and remain able to go into the game blind. That said, if you’re wanting to get a sneak peek at what may be coming, we’ll be listing these additions below.
It appears you’re going to have a new option for most types in the game and you’ll once again be able to optimize your moveset on the go. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are going to give players plenty to test out.
According to the leaked information, these are the new moves headed to Pokémon.
- Tera Blast
- Silk Trap
- Axe Kick
- Last Respects
- Lumina Crash
- Order Up
- Jet Punch
- Spicy Extract
- Spin Out
- Population Bomb
- Ice Spinner
- Glaive Rush
- Revival Blessing
- Salt Cure
- Triple Dive
- Mortal Spin
- Doodle
- Fillet Away
- Kowtow Cleave
- Flower Trick
- Torch Song
- Aqua Step
- Raging Bull
- Make It Rain
- Pound
- Ruination
- Collision Course
- Electro Drift
- Shed Tail
- Chilly Reception
- Tidy Up
- Snowscape
- Pounce
- Trailblaze
- Chilling Water
- Hyper Drill
- Twin Beam
- Rage Fist
- Armor Cannon
- Bitter Blade
- Double Shock
- Gigaton Hammer
- Comeuppance
- Aqua Cutter
- Blazing Torque
- Wicked Torque
- Noxious Torque
- Combat Torque
- Magical Torque
While these new moves might have you excited, it is worth noting that as with all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks, there is no way to verify their authenticity until the games arrive.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to launch next Friday, Nov. 18.