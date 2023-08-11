Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to use Mew Mystery Gift Code

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is doing its biggest giveaway ever, letting any player who has the game collect a free Mew for a limited time ahead of a new Tera Raid event.

As part of the 2023 World Championship celebration and ahead of Gen IX’s upcoming DLC launch, Mew will be available as a free Mystery Gift for any player who has a copy of Scarlet or Violet.

That will be the first time players can obtain Mew in Scarlet and Violet without using Pokémon HOME and is building to the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event that will begin on Sept. 1. Mew will have boosted stats when used in that particular raid event, so you might want to try and get the best Mew possible with the RNG part of this Mystery Gift.

If you haven’t redeemed your Mew yet or don’t know how to use Mystery Gifts in Scarlet and Violet, here is how you can get the Mythical Pokémon for yourself.

How to get Mew through the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift

Mew will be one of the longer Mystery Gift promos that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has run, with the Pokémon available to claim from Aug. 8 to Sept. 18. All you need to do is enter the code “GETY0URMEW” in the Mystery Gift menu.

This Mew does have an element of RNG to it, however, as every Mew redeemed through this code has a chance to have a different Tera Type, Nature, and even moves. Certain Tera Types will be more beneficial to challenge the Mewtwo Tera Raid event on Sept. 1, so you might want to do some research before you train up your Mew.

How to redeem your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mew code

Mystery Gifts are available to claim as soon as you clear SV’s opening tutorial section.

From there, just open your main menu using the X Button and open the Poké Portal—where other features like Union Circle and Link Trades can be accessed too.

In the Poké Portal, you just need to click on the Mystery Gift and select the “Get with Code/Password” option. This will let you enter the “GETY0URMEW” code and receive your Mew.

