How does Mystery Gifting work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Game Freak really likes keeping select interactive features consistent across all Pokémon games, and the Mystery Gift function is something that has now survived yet another iteration to make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Not much has changed about the feature since it was first revamped for the Nintendo Switch’s online services and the Pokémon games that came with it. In fact, this iteration of the Mystery Gift service looks a lot like it did in Sword and Shield but with a fresh UI.

As always, Mystery Gifts are a feature used to distribute various items, Pokémon, and other content via online or local connections in-game. This is frequently the only way for players to receive special items and Pokémon tied to events, giveaways, and more.

Who knows how the developers and The Pokémon Company will opt to utilize the feature over Scarlet and Violet’s lifespan, but here is everything you need to know about Mystery Gifts for Gen IX.

How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You won’t need to do much of anything to gain access to Mystery Gift features in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as they are directly tied to all of the game’s other online content.

Once you clear the game’s intro tutorial and learn how to operate your menus, you just need to hit the X Button and open the Poké Portal. This is also the menu where you can access the Union Circle, Link features such as trading, and the Battle Stadium.

Navigating down to the Mystery Gift option and opening it will take you to a sub-menu where you can select between “Get via Internet,” “Get with Code/Password,” “Check Mystery Gifts,” or “Check Poké Portal News.” You will mostly be using the internet option to search for active gifts or the code/password option to claim rewards from specific giveaways or even your pre-order for the games.