Pokémon reportedly sold 12 million game units and 3.7 billion trading cards in 2020

Both the games and cards have been pulling in some big numbers.

The Pokémon Company has shared additional internal figures, confirming that Pokémon cards and video games both experienced massive growth during the 2020 fiscal year.

For the video game franchise, TPC revealed that 12 million units were shipped across all trackable titles on the market.

This means that even without a main series release in 2020, the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX helped bring the total game sales to over 380 million. It also doesn’t count the success of the mobile titles that TPC has released or helped with, including Pokémon Masters Ex and Pokémon Go.

For the Pokémon TCG, TPC already confirmed several times that demand for cards has increased dramatically throughout the last year. That’s directly reflected in the estimated sales for 2020, which saw around 3.7 billion cards sold.

That puts the total lifetime sales of the Pokémon TCG somewhere around 34.1 billion cards sold, with around 10 percent of those sales coming in just the last year. These figures aren’t exact, however, and we likely won’t learn more because TPC is a private company that doesn’t need to fully disclose its financial reports to the public.