Pokémon Center Online introduces temporary lottery system due to increased demand

Those who missed out on recent Japanese Pokémon TCG sets may be in luck.

Since the shortage began to occur in late 2020, Creatures, the company responsible for producing Pokémon TCG in Japan has been working to strengthen their production systems according to a series of posts to their website Pokemon-Card. But there still have been issues meeting the demand.

To remedy the stuation, they will be printing some of the affected sets once again, including the upcoming Eevee Heroes set launching later this month. While not yet available, pre-orders sold out rapidly, causing plenty of collectors to miss out.

Image via The Pokémon Company

In light of this, a lottery system will be introduced for those who still want to get their hands on these sets. Instead of purchasing them directly from Pokémon Centers or Stores in person, buyers will need to enter a lottery at Pokémon Center Online for the chance to purchase these reprinted items.

You can enter the lottery online beginning Friday, May 14 to Wednesday, May 19. The affected products that will be available are as follows.

Pokémon Card Game Sword & Shield Enhanced Expansion Pack Eevee Heroes BOX

Pokémon Card Game Sword & Shield Enhanced Expansion Pack Eevee Heroes Eevee’s Set

Pokémon Card Game Sword & Shield VMAX Special Set Eevee Heroes

Pokémon Card Game Sword & Shield High Class Deck Double Box Genger VMAX & Inteleon VMAX

If you got a pre-order for the sets during the limited opening window on May 7, you will not be eligible to participate in the lottery, amongst other rules that exclude certain people from this process. A full list of details can be found at Pokémon Center Online.