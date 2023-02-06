Pokémon players think these combat and growth aspects of Legends Arceus are better than SV

Players beg those features to return in the next Pokémon title.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released more than two months ago, and many players have completed the game’s story and post-end content.

In a Reddit thread, a player launched a discussion where they asked fans what gameplay features they preferred in Pokémon Legends: Arceus over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Players showed unanimous choices in this discussion, and they were mainly concerned with Pokémon combat, capture, and growth features.

“Evolving without level up!” the most-upvoted comment said. Automatic evolving is a staple in the Pokémon license, and Arceus was one of the first titles to remove the feature.

Players could choose whenever they wanted their Pokémon to evolve, rather than being forced to cancel the evolution at each level up by spamming the B button or buying equipping candies. The automatic evolving returned with Scarlet and Violet‘s releases, however.

Many others mentioned the ability to capture Pokémon without having to enter combat. This allowed players to gain a significant amount of time in the game while offering a fun way to farm captures.

Players mentioned an array of other quality-of-life changes that made their life easier in Arceus, such as being able to flee from combat without using a turn.

Others also said they preferred some VFX animations from Arceus, such as the Evolution one.

“The darker background, glowing eyes, ominous silhouette, and wind dome made it badass,” a user wrote. This was more controversial since it relies more on personal taste.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was a groundbreaking title in Pokémon, as it shifted the traditional playstyle of the license. This is part of a new series of games, Pokémon Legends, however, which means Scarlet and Violet aren’t on the same line. Those latest titles feature a mix of new features appreciated by many players in Arceus while keeping most old ones.