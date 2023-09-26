Pokémon players have perfect fix for Scarlet and Violet’s worst character feature

Character customization is one area of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that is severely lacking variety and options, but The Teal Mask DLC is inspiring players to come up with some awesome ideas for more clothing and accessories to choose from.

In a Sept. 25 Reddit thread, one player shared a selfie with an ordinary NPC from The Teal Mask. The NPC was nothing special, but they happened to be wearing a cute bag inspired by the Gen VII Bug Pokémon, Charjabug. And now everyone wishes their character could use that same bag or wear the same outfits as other NPCs.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to dress as the NPC classes, especially Ace Trainers,” one player said. This idea would open up so many doors when it comes to character customization. Players would be able to dress like the coolest NPCs in the game, or they could find a style that matches the theme of their Pokémon team. A bug-loving player, for example, might want to dress as a Bug Catcher NPC to better express and represent their interests and personalities.

Related I spent a million Pokémon Dollars on a monument in The Teal Mask and all I got was a lousy jinbei

Other players are specifically asking for accessories worn by major characters like Penny and Kieran. Penny’s iconic Eevee backpack is both adorable and perfect for any player who loves the Eeveelutions. Meanwhile, Kieran’s trendy belt bag is a breath of fresh air from the normal backpacks we’re forced to wear as students at the academy. Some players just don’t really care for backpacks or they just want a smaller bag like the young DLC character.

The Teal Mask does give the player a few more outfits and accessories to choose from, but adding in all the different clothing worn by NPCs would give us endless possibilities to make our characters more unique and personalized.

As one player joked, “The NPCs in this game get significantly more drip than we do.” And that’s the unfortunate truth that still exists in the Gen IX games. We could very well get more clothing options in Part II of the DLC, The Indigo Disk, but we won’t know until it’s released in the winter.

Related All new hairstyles and how to unlock them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

In the meantime, we’ll just continue to be envious of all the stylish NPCs in their drip while we’re still rocking with our school uniforms and jinbei.

About the author