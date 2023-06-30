Pokémon players have 3 days to claim a free rare Shiny in Scarlet and Violet

To celebrate the Pokémon North America International Championships (NAIC) this weekend, Scarlet and Violet players can receive a free Shiny Pokémon via Mystery Gift for a limited time starting today.

During the livestream for day one of NAIC, The Pokémon Company dropped a Mystery Gift code for a Shiny Arcanine that won the previous international event, the Europe International Championships (EUIC), alongside baby Palafin earlier this year.

The Mystery Gift code is PAULEU1CW1N.

The Mystery Gift code to receive 2023 EUIC Champion @Paul_Chua_'s shiny Arcanine in your game has been revealed! 🐕✨



🎁 PAULEU1CW1N 🎁



🕐 Ends: 3 Jul @ 23:59 UTC



🔗 Info: https://t.co/Iv5luoasIX#PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet pic.twitter.com/hk9MSzaZ3a — Victory Road (@VGCVictoryRoad) June 30, 2023

Players must act quickly, though. The code will only be redeemable from now until July 3 at 6:59pm CT. You can redeem the code by heading to the Poké Portal, connecting to the internet, and inputting the code in the Mystery Gift section. From there, you’ll be able to claim the Shiny Arcanine for free. It should automatically appear in your boxes if your party is full.

As a special event Pokémon, the Shiny Arcanine will come in an all-red Cherish Ball along with a Battle Champion Ribbon for winning EUIC. Special events are typically the only way to get Pokémon in Cherish Balls, making this Shiny especially unique and valuable for collectors.

The original owner, EUIC winner Paul Chua, gave this Arcanine the Grass Tera Type, an Adamant nature, and Safety Goggles to protect it from Amoonguss’ Spore and Rage Powder. It’s also already fully trained and ready for battle, which is perfect since the fire dog has been one of the best Pokémon in competitive play so far in Scarlet and Violet.

With this exclusive Shiny as the free Mystery Gift giveaway for NAIC, we can look forward to an even bigger gift Pokémon for the World Championships happening later this year.

About the author