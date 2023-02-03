Pokémon player resets game over 13,000 times to complete Legendary triple Shiny hunt

Hunting Shiny Pokémon is something most players set out to do at some point in each title, but only the most dedicated ones bother trying to get Legendary Pokémon in Shiny form. But what about trying to get three of them in the same title?

A player who goes by the name of Turret_100 set themselves the lofty goal of doing exactly that. They wanted to catch Shiny versions of Regice, Registell, Regirock in the same playthrough and finally managed to achieve it after resetting the game more than 13,000 times.

As Legendary Titans, Regice, Registell, and Regirock only appear as static encounters in Generation IV titles. The odds of finding one that happens to be Shiny is incredibly rare—let alone three. So, it’s not surprising it took that many resets. You could even say they got lucky, since the odds are likely much higher. But they were rewarded for their dedication.

Challenges like this are just some of the ways Pokémon players are keeping themselves busy in the older titles, but not everyone is willing to go as far as this player did, which makes their achievement even more remarkable.

It’s unclear how many hours it took, but based on those resets and the amount of time it takes to encounter all three and battle them, it must have been a lot.