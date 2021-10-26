Pokémon Platinum’s outfits will be available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Platinum’s character outfits will be coming to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as limited-time exclusives, Serebii revealed today.

Both of the outfits, which are originally from Diamond and Pearl companion game Pokémon Platinum, will be available via Mystery Gift in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They’re free to download and will be available to all players until Feb. 22.

It appears as though the Mystery Gift function, which originally debuted in Generation II and has been used to distribute content over the internet since Generation IV, will be reprising its role as a distribution service from Nintendo to fans in all upcoming Pokémon games. This time around, the gifts are focused on wearables and cosmetic items. Aside from the Platinum outfits in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, early adopters of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be able to download the Baneful Fox mask, which is based on the new Hisuian form of Zoroark.

Customization is a much-welcomed feature that’s been implemented in the last several generations of Pokémon games. The series has come a long way from Red and Blue, which only let fans play as a single male character. While Generation III and later allowed players to select from a variety of pre-made trainer forms to detail their appearance to others over wireless battles, more recent games like Pokémon X and Y and Pokémon Sword and Shield have allowed players to more thoroughly customize their character’s appearance, making each trainer feel more unique. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will likely continue that trend while including nostalgic nods to the series’ past.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to be released on Nov. 19.