Pokémon OCG ‘Time Gazer’ and ‘Space Juggler’ will include all Regis and the Lake Trio

The set will launch on April 8 and include a ton of Legendary Pokémon to collect.

Pokémon OCG is set to get a ton of mythic legendary Pokémon in S10 ‘Time Gazer’ and ‘Space Juggler’ from generation four and beyond.

As reported by PokeBeach, The Pokémon Company announced all the Regi Pokémon will appear in this upcoming sets. This includes Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regieleki, Regidrago, and Regigigas.

These sets will be the first time that all six of these Pokémon have appeared together. Both Regieleki and Regidrago made their Pokémon OCG debut in Sky Stream and Towering Perfection.

Along with these Pokémon, the lake trio will also appear in Time Gazer and Space Juggler. A trainer card for the Temple of Sinnoh also will appear.

These legendary Pokémon like Dialga and Palkia are featured in the latest Pokémon video game Legends: Arceus.

Time Gazer and Space Juggler will bring the introduction of other species from the game including the Origin forms of Dialga and Palkia. The set is based heavily on Legends: Arceus, including a ton of Pokémon unique to the Hisui region.

VMAX Pokémon will also be making their return to the game with this release. This comes after the year’s first two sets Star Birth and Battle Region did not include any cards of this type but instead new VSTAR cards.

These cards will likely appear for TCG collectors in Astral Radiance when it launches on May 27. Time Gazer and Space Juggler are set to launch in Japan on April 8.