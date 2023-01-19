Pokémon OCG Scarlet and Violet Secret Rares unveiled, including Koraidon ex, Miraidon ex

Pokémon OCG fans rejoice. Secret Rares from the Scarlet ex and Violet ex sets, set to release in Japan on Jan. 20 and worldwide on Mar. 31, have leaked online.

The sets include a stunning range of Illustrator Rare, Full Art, Special Illustration Rare, and Gold cards, headlined by Koraidon ex (Gold) in Scarlet and Miraidon ex (Gold) in Violet. There are also plenty of other incredible ones for Dolliv, Armarouge, Gardevoir ex, Great Tusk, Scovillain, Arcanine ex, Iron Treads ex, and more.

You can find a complete list of each set’s contents below.

Scarlet ex Secret Rares

#79 Dolliv (Illustration Rare)

#80 Armarouge (Illustration Rare)

#81 Wiglett (Illustration Rare)

#82 Dondozo (Illustration Rare)

#83 Ralts (Illustration Rare)

#84 Kirlia (Illustration Rare)

#85 Fidough (Illustration Rare)

#86 Riolu (Illustration Rare)

#87 Sandile (Illustration Rare)

#88 (Illustration Rare)

#89 Kingambit (Illustration Rare)

#90 Starly (Illustration Rare)

#91 Gyarados ex (Full Art)

#92 Gardevoir ex (Full Art)

#93 Great Tusk ex (Full Art)

#94 Koraidon ex (Full Art)

#95 Toxicroak ex (Full Art)

#96 Oinkolone ex (Full Art)

#97 Jacq (Full Art)

#98 Team Star Grunt (Full Art)

#99 Professor’s Research (Professor Sada) (Full Art)

#100 Penny (Full Art)

#101 Gardevoir ex (Special Illustration Rare)

#102 Great Tusk (Special Illustration Rare)

#103 Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

#104 Jacq (Special Illustration Rare)

#105 Penny (Special Illustration Rare)

#106 Koraidon ex (Gold)

#107 Nest Ball (Gold)

#108 Fighting Energy (Gold)

Violet ex Secret Rares

#79 Tarountula (Illustration Rare)

#80 Toedscool (Illustration Rare)

#81 Scovillain (Illustration Rare)

#82 Slowpoke (Illustration Rare)

#83 Clauncher (Illustration Rare)

#84 Pachirisu (Illustration Rare)

#85 Pawmot (Illustration Rare)

#86 Drowzee (Illustration Rare)

#87 Greavard (Illustration Rare)

#88 Mabosstiff (Illustration Rare)

#89 Bombirdier (Illustration Rare)

#90 Skwovet (Illustration Rare)

#91 Spidops ex (Full Art)

#92 Arcanine ex (Full Art)

#93 Magnezone ex (Full Art)

#94 Miraidon ex (Full Art)

#95 Banette ex (Full Art)

#96 Iron Treads ex (Full Art)

#97 Katy (Full Art)

#98 Professor’s Research (Professor Turo) (Full Art)

#99 Arven (Full Art)

#100 Miriam (Full Art)

#101 Spidops ex (Special Illustration Rare)

#102 Koraidon ex (Special Illustration Rare)

#103 (Special Illustration Rare)

#104 Arven (Special Illustration Rare)

#105 Miriam (Special Illustration Rare)

#106 Miraidon ex (Gold)

#107 Rare Candy (Gold)

#108 Lightning Energy (Gold)

The leaks confirm Full Art Terastallized Pokemon cards will have a silver background with colored sparkles to match the Pokémon’s Tera type. Arcanine ex, for example, sparkles red to match its Fire Tera type.

As expected, they also confirmed Rainbow Rares are a thing of the past and will be replaced with Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares instead—the latter of which has a rainbow glitter effect.