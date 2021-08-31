Pokémon OCG reportedly receiving High Class set called ‘VMAX Climax’ in December

Pokémon OCG has been on a roll, producing yearly “High Class” sets with extra chase cards for collectors to look for. And according to a report by PokeBeach, we may know the name of this year’s set.

The report states that Japan will receive the VMAX Climax set as the 2021 High-Class offering and it will boast 185 cards. These cards are believed to be a range of reprints of cards from earlier in the year, along with many Shiny versions of key Pokémon from recent OCG sets. These reportedly will include Rayquaza VMAX, Duraludon VMAX, and Mew VMAX, who will all be secret rare cards.

According to PokeBeach’s information, there will also be a range of trainer cards to collect, including secret rare variants of Nessa, Bea, Allister, Raihan, Adventurer’s Discovery, Acerola, and Galar Friends.

While most Pokémon OCG sets have just five cards in each booster back, much like previous High Class sets, VMAX Climax will have 11 and a holographic energy card is guaranteed in each pack.

According to the source who saw the sell sheet for PokeBeach, this set will hit stores in Japan on Dec. 3, 2021. With that in mind, there is no real indication of when an English translation could join Pokémon TCG. Like previous years, however, it could be many months before the High Class set gets its own version in the west.

While there has been no confirmation from The Pokémon Company regarding this release, it would make sense for a High Class set to release before the year is out.