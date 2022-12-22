Pokémon OCG competition gives players chance to turn their Grafaifai art into official cards

Pokémon is rewarding your creativity this holiday period. A new Pokémon OCG competition sets fans against each other, with the aim to see who can draw the best Grafaiai.

Participants will draw a Grafaiai that “expresses its strength” alongside their own idea for the name of a custom move the Pokemon would use. The Grafaiai ex Card was announced on Dec. 15 in “CoroCoro” magazine. It was also confirmed the first-place winner’s creation will be turned into the actual Grafaiai card.

Image via CoroCoro Magazine / PokeBeach

To enter the competition, you’ll have to find a postcard wherever you can, and send it in with the current issue of the magazine. Of course, this might be a tricky task for those outside of Japan.

If you’re an ideas person, you might want to get your drawing up to scratch, as the competition splits the judgment for the drawing and the custom name idea. If you’re one of the lucky winners, you’ll get each Starter Set ex deck and a copy of the card you created. For those of you worried about your odds, there are more prizes to be won. The next fifty runner-ups will receive the same prize, with the next fifty again getting a winning booster pack.

Right now there is no indication this competition will be extended to TCG fans in the West. However, past CoroCoro promos have made their way to the Pokémon TCG so there is a chance the winning Grafaiai card will see the same treatment.

If you do enter keep your eyes peeled and ears to the ground, as the magazine didn’t specify when the winners would be revealed.

There’s always a chance of winning, so you may as well give it a crack.