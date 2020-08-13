Pokémon MEZASTAR arcade machine will launch on Sept. 17 in Japan

The Pokémon MEZASTAR arcade game will launch on Sept. 17 in Japan. This product is a twin cabinet with giant screens that allow for a co-op Pokémon battle in arcade-style.

It offers three-vs-three battles, but the reward is in the collectible tags that it dispenses. Each cabinet has three lanes to slot tags, which you use for battle and you’ll have a chance of capturing that Pokémon.

The battles are simple for the most part and require actions such as timing roulettes and button-mashing.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

The game will feature “Star Pokemon” from the very start of service. These are extra rare and powerful Pokemon that includes Legendaries and Mythical Pokemon in the lineup.

This is a combination of the Gaole arcade machines that already exist in Japan. Arcade culture is strong in the country, and Pokémon found a way of being part of that.

Here are the especifics about the Pokémon MEZASTAR: