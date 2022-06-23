Pokémon Legends: Arceus Shiny Baneful Fox Mask distribution is now live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus players can score some free looks to spice up their character—a new distribution has gone live for a Shiny variant of the Baneful Fox Mask in celebration of the YouTube series Hisuian Snow airing its final episode earlier today.

The distribution of this item is now available and will run for many months concluding on May 31, 2023. This means you’ve got tons of time to add it to your collection.

If you want to get your hands on this new mask then simply head to the Mystery Gift menu in your Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. From here search “Get by Internet” and you’ll immediately add the item to your collection available to equip at your home.

This new addition to the game comes after many of the original Mystery Gift items expired back in May. Among those expired items was the original Baneful Mask, so players will have no way to get their hands on that item.

Hisuian Snow was a three-episode animated Pokémon run set in the Hisui region. You can check out the entire show, including its final episode, on the Pokémon YouTube channel here.

As Pokémon gears up to launch its next generation in November, things have been reasonably quiet on the Legends: Arceus front. Fortunately, this distribution is a sign it has not been forgotten, and we could potentially get more new items in the future.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available digitally and physically for Switch now.