Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks show just 242 Pokémon featured in the Hisui Pokédex

Copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus appear to be piling up in the wild, adding fuel to the fire of data mines and leaks that have started dropping online. And while none of the information can be confirmed until the game is officially released, it does look like the Pokédex for the game is going to be extremely slim.

The Hisuian Pokédex players will set out to create in Arceus only features 242 Pokémon in total, with the titular Pokémon sitting at No. 240, according to leaked files and Pokémon models.

Image via Riddler Khu

From what we can see in the leaks, the entire Sinnoh Pokédex made it in, which makes up the majority of the species available in the game. Smaller portions of other generations also made it in, with Kanto obviously having the next most representation, followed by Johto, Hoenn, Unova, Kalos, and Alola in that order.

Since Arceus is technically considered a generation eight title, all of the new Pokémon such as Wyrdeer, Kleavor, and other evolutions are included in that category.

Based on the nature of what Arceus is trying to accomplish as a game, it was already likely that it would have fewer Pokémon available since each species would need to have set habitats that fit their backgrounds, new animations, and interact with various objects in the overworld. Adding in a large number of Pokémon would require the developers to take time away from other elements of the game, which could detract more from the overall experience.

We won’t have full details about the Pokédex and other features until Arceus officially launches on Jan. 28.