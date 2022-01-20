Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Abilities don't play a role in the new game, but the data looks like it is present in the files.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.

While abilities are not present in the gameplay of Arceus, however, it appears there are still hidden values within the data that have assigned abilities to the new Pokémon debuting in the game, including the Hisuian forms, new evolutions, and entirely original species.

The main reason this data exists is for eventual Pokémon HOME compatibility, which will be coming later this year. Even in games like Pokémon Go, Pokémon Let’s Go!, and now Arceus where abilities don’t exist, the data for them are tied to each specific species so they can be assigned the proper attributes as needed.

Most of the abilities assigned to the new Pokémon make perfect sense, either because they carry over from the previous Pokémon in their evolutionary lines or directly tie to the theme of the species. Here are all of the abilities that were listed under a new species in the leaked data.

Wyrdeer Intimidate, Frisk, or Sap Sipper

Kleavor Swarm, Sheer Force, or Steadfast

Ursaluna Guts, Bulletproof, or Unnerve

Basculin (White Stripe) and Basculegion Rattled, Adaptability, or Mold Breaker

Sneasler Pressure or Poison Touch

Hisuian Qwilfish and Overqwil Poison Point, Swift Swim, or Intimidate

Enamorus (Incarnate) Healer or Contrary

Enamorus (Therian) Overcoat

Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine Intimidate, Justified, or Flash Fire

Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode Soundproof, Static, or Aftermath

Hisuian Typhlosion Blaze or Flash Fire

Hisuian Decidueye Overgrow and Long Reach

Hisuian Samurott Torrent or Shell Armor

Hisuian Lilligant Chlorophyll, Hustle, or Leaf Guard

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark Illusion

Hisuian Braviary Keen Eye, Sheer Force, and Defiant

Hisuian Sliggoo and Goodra Sap Sipper, Overcoat, and Gooey

Hisuian Avalugg Strong Jaw, Ice Body, or Sturdy

Dialga (Lord) Pressure or Telepathy

Palkia (Lord) Pressure or Telepathy



This leaked info means the new method for calculating stats in Arceus likely has a transfer table that will normalize when a Pokémon is sent to HOME too, similar to that of Go and Let’s Go! But we will likely need to wait for the game to be officially released on Jan. 28 and HOME functionality to go live before we hear more about this.