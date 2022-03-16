Pokémon Legends: Arceus fan creates version of game with playable Pokémon

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players take control of a trainer dropped into the Hisui region, aiming to solve the secrets of the space-time rift that floats above the peak of Mt. Coronet. Many gameplay elements enable this entry in the Pokémon series to stand out among others, focusing heavily on its pseudo-open-world environments.

Though battling returns in Legends: Arceus, players can freely move around the battlefield as their Pokémon fights, adding a new layer of depth to a system present within the series since the beginning. One fan took this one step further by giving players complete control over their Pokémon’s movements in battle, instead of waiting for a trainer’s instructions.

In a clip posted to Reddit, AvatarNick showcased a build of Legends: Arceus they created, which allows players to take control of their Pokémon in battle. The footage showcases battling as various Pokémon in the Hisui region such as Cyndaquil, Lucario, and Garchomp, as well as some familiar faces that don’t appear in the game, including Rayquaza, Charizard, and Unovan Braviary. There is even a final boss fight against what appears to be a fan concept for Mega Muk.

The real-time gameplay appears very similar to the PokéPark and Pokkén Tournament series, in which players take complete control of Pokémon in different circumstances. The fan noted they created this build months before Legends: Arceus released and will not make it publicly available to play.

Fans seeking to explore the vast wilderness of Hisui can do so in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, complete with new features that take the series in a new direction. Should players want to control a Pokémon of their own, they can do so in Pokkén Tournament DX, also available for Nintendo Switch.