Pokémon Legends: Arceus fan builds intricate Wyrdeer out of Legos

Pokémon Legends: Arceus marked a turning point in the ever-evolving series, finally allowing players to traverse the wilds of a familiar-yet-unknown region with few restrictions. This major leap in the franchise ignited new sparks in the creativity of fans of the series, leading them to recreate memorable faces and places from the Hisui region.

One fan, mesmerized by Stantler’s new Hisuian evolution, Wyrdeer, opted to build the Normal and Psychic-type Big Horn Pokémon using Lego bricks. The result resembled what could actually be an official Pokémon Lego product, acknowledging all of the details that make this new Pokémon so special.

This fan has created a wide variety of unofficial Lego Pokémon in the past using what they have at their disposal. They have successfully been able to recreate some of the more popular creatures from the series, including Scizor, Charizard, and even an Alakazam and Slowking playing chess on a Metagross.

The Pokémon Company has unfortunately not collaborated with Lego for builds like these to be created from a box and instructions, leaving fans to have to create Pokémon using blocks they have access to. But various Pokémon and arenas can be made via Mega Construx sets, which the Pokémon Company has officially partnered with to license these products. Fans can also purchase official Nanoblox that focus on models of Pokémon built with small pieces.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has not received an update since its Daybreak patch in March, though many of the creatures first discovered in the Hisui region can be found in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Go, and soon in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titles.