Pokémon launches Kids Winter Fest, a new website packed with games and activities

The Pokémon Company International launched the Kids Winter Fest today, an interactive website targeted at giving aspiring younger trainers more Pokémon content over the holiday season.

The site went live on Dec. 1 at 8am CT and will be online until Jan. 3 at 5:59pm CT. It’s accessible on any device capable of running a web browser, such as mobile phones, tablets, or computers.

The website features Pokémon-themed mini-games. Some will be familiar variations of popular games like Snow Holes, a Diglett and Dugtrio version of whack-a-mole, or Pair Up, a matching game that tests your knowledge of Pokémon with advanced difficulties like selecting elemental weaknesses instead of identical cards. Others include obstacle course Relay Ridge, helping Pokémon navigate a treacherous Waterfall Crossing, and facing off in Battle Dunk.

The mini-games are relatively simple, but there are public high scores for four of the activities. Not everybody can be 10 years old forever, but there’s no age limit if you want to give the site a go.

Completing a mini-game rewards trainers with Razz Berries and pouches, which can be opened to obtain some of the 893 available Pokémon badges. Some mythical badges, such as Mew and Celebi, can only be acquired upon completing a daily mission.

Each Razz Berry earned will also be counted toward the trainer’s team total. Four teams—Fire, Leaf, Water, and Lightning—compete in daily team races with various milestones along the way. The first team that crosses each landmark will reward all of its members with a bonus in-game item.