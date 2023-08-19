Pokémon is already teasing its next big Scarlet and Violet DLC reveal

With Part One of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC set to be released in less than a month, The Pokémon Company is dropping more hints about what’s to come—and they’ve got a green theme going.

Today, Pokémon’s official website and social media accounts were decorated in what looks like green powder without any form of explanation. However, the community believes this is a hint about The Teal Mask, Part One of the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

Following on from this, Pokémon's official site now has this as its background



August 22nd can't come soon enoughhttps://t.co/ckum88hcfu pic.twitter.com/rwmRCJcCYw — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 18, 2023

Back on Aug. 8, influencers and big names like Serebii’s Joe Merrick were invited by The Pokémon Company International to a Japanese tea ceremony in Japan ahead of the 2023 World Championships held in Yokohama. A few days later, they were gifted a tea set in green packaging that advertised the DLC with a very specific date—Aug. 22.

When it comes to Japanese tea, the first thing you might think of is matcha, which coincidentally comes in the form of green powder like the one dusted across Pokémon’s official site and social media accounts.

But how might this be connected to the DLC?

In Part I: The Teal Mask, we know the setting shifts to Kitakami, a village inspired by Japanese festivals. With matcha being a key part of traditional Japanese culture, it’s likely matcha will play some sort of role in the player’s adventure in Kitakami—possibly in the form of a new Pokémon.

Whatever this might be hinting at, we can expect new DLC information to drop on Aug. 22, about three weeks before The Teal Mask is set to be released.

