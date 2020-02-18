Pokémon HOME removes the option to ask for Mythical Pokémon in the GTS in Version 1.0.6

Pokémon HOME has been updated to version 1.0.6 early this morning. bringing with it small changes to the mobile application version of the title to improve the experience.

Mostly, the version update has fixed various “Bug Fixes” as the update states, but there also seems to have been one big update in terms of how the GTS is run.

As noted by the folks over at Serebii, the recent update seems to have finally removed the option to see Pokémon deposited in the GTS that asks for a Mythical Pokémon like Meltan in return.

Serebii Update: Pokémon HOME Version 1.0.6 has started to roll out on mobile. Contains bug fixes seemingly including the removal of seeing Pokémon deposited asking for Mythical Pokémon https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT February 18, 2020

For those unaware, Mythical Pokémon like Meltan cannot be traded over the GTS but the Pokémon HOME application still allowed you to ask for such a Pokémon online as an option for trading, even though there was no way that the trade would ever happen.

The GTS has been swamped by players asking for Meltan, Melmetal, and other Mythicals since launch but now it appears like those trades will no longer exist in Pokémon HOME moving forward.

Finally.