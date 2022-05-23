Pokémon HOME Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl features explained

You can now score all of your Pokémon in one place.

Pokémon fans can now store all of their favorite Pokémon in the same app thanks to Pokémon HOME update 2.0. This latest patch has now provided players with the ability to transfer Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus species to and from Pokémon HOME.

If you’re not too familiar with Pokémon HOME or not sure what that means for these two games, here’s everything you need to be aware of when taking advantage of the app’s new features.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus compatibility

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Players now have the ability to transfer Pokémon from Legends: Arceus into the Pokémon HOME app for storage or to bring into Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This process does come with a few catches though.

It currently isn’t possible to import Pokémon into Legends: Arceus if they weren’t already available in the game. Likewise, you won’t be able to bring your Hisui Pokémon into Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. This being the case, you can still store Hisui Pokémon on the Pokémon HOME app.

Brining Hisui Pokémon to this app will see them retain their Hisui forms, however, their move sets will change. Each Pokémon will have its moves changed to a learnset of its current level. Similarly, your Alpha Pokémon will lose Alpha status in the app but regain this once returning home to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

When you move a Pokémon from Legends: Arceus into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl it will gain a random ability.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl compatibility

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Now Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are compatible with Pokémon HOME users can import their collection from these games into the storage app. These Pokémon once in the app can then be transported into Pokémon Legends: Arceus and other compatible games.

You will only be able to import Pokémon into Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that currently exist within the game’s National Pokédex. This means no species newer than generation four.

Once imported to Legends: Arceus from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon will appear within Strange Balls regardless of what was used to capture them. Similarly, doing this process backward will have the same result.