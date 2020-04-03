Pokémon Go’s Spring 2020 event features Floral Hat Pikachu, Togepi outfits

Pokémon Go’s Spring 2020 event is just around the corner, bringing halved hatch time for Eggs, increased spawn rates for some seasonal Pokémon, and a few different Pokémon wearing a special flower crown.

The event will last from April 9 to 16 at 10pm in your local time, giving you plenty of time to catch the seasonal variations on Pokémon like Pichu, Pikachu, and Buneary.

Ah…spring is in the air! Get ready to spring into spring with an in-game event featuring some Pokémon with exclusive flower-themed headwear!

Since this time of year has a big focus on eggs as a whole, Pokémon Go is also putting a spotlight on Pokémon Eggs and some Pokémon that are heavily associated with them. When the event starts, the spawn rates for Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will all be increased and trainers can even try to capture a Shiny Exeggcute.

All Eggs received from Gifts during the event will be 2km Eggs, which is where you’ll be able to hatch both flower crown Pichu and Togepi, along with Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling, and Riolu at higher rates. Niantic is also cutting the hatch distance for all Eggs in half if you use an Incubator until further notice due to the coronavirus situation forcing more players to play Go in an individual setting.

Along with the flower crown Pokémon running around, you might find a Pikachu wearing a special flower hat in the wild—and yes, there are Shiny versions too.

The event will feature a limited-time Field Research that will reward players with special encounters of Alolan Exeggutor, Azumarill, and even Audino if players get lucky. And speaking of lucky, all Lucky Eggs will last for a full hour throughout the duration of the event.

Players will also receive double the Candy for hatching Eggs during the event. A special Togepi-themed bag and hoodie set will be available for purchase in the Style Shop when the Spring 2020 event begins on April 9.