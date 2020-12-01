Pokémon Go’s Season of Celebration brings tons of new content and events through March 2021

Niantic is known for launching seasonal events in Pokémon Go, but this new Season of Celebration is going to extend beyond Winter and into the start of Spring.

From Dec. 1 to March 1, players can expect to experience a series of in-game events that will celebrate each of the different regions of the Pokémon world currently represented in Pokémon That means players will have special content themed on Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos.

As with all events, through the Season of Celebration, different Pokémon will spawn in the wild more often, this time depending on which hemisphere you live in. The Pokémon hatching from Eggs will also change, with every type of Egg, including Adventure Sync reward Eggs getting some slight changes.

Mega Charizard X, Mega Gengar, and Mega Abomasnow will be the only Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids during December, but they will rotate out with other new and returning additions in early 2021. Mega Charizard X will also have boosted power through the first part of December, with that also likely to change later in the month.

There will also be a special Community Day to celebrate it being the last one of 2020, with every Pokémon previously featured as part of a Community Day event in 2019 and 2020 will be appearing in the wild and Raids. This will be held on Dec. 12 and 13, though it is still unclear what other bonuses will be included.

Pokémon from the Kalos region will also be added into the game in December, with the Kalos Celebration event running from Dec. 2 to 8. Exclusive Field and Timed Research will also be included with the generation six Pokémon appearing in the wild, raids, and hatching from Eggs.

More details about the Season of Celebration and everything it is bringing to Pokémon Go will continue to be added as Niantic is ready to reveal more.