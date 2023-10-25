Pokémon Go’s Festival of Lights is changing the bulb with Bellibolt debut and more

November is a busy month for Pokémon Go and Niantic is providing players a look at what they can expect in another one of a handful of events that will be held over the next several weeks.

The annual Festival of Lights event is returning to Pokémon Go, once again celebrating with Pokémon that are known to light up the sky—including a pair of new faces debuting from the Paldea region. This event will take place from Nov. 7 at 10am local time to Nov. 12 at 8pm local time and, like all other events, will offer players a myriad of bonuses and unique spawns for simply playing during it.

Get ready to shine bright — the Festival of Lights is returning to Pokémon GO! pic.twitter.com/bMuhf8xbMv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 25, 2023

For the first time in Pokémon Go, players will be able to encounter and catch the Electric-type Pokémon Tadbulb—which made its initial appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—as well as evolve it into Bellibolt. Tadbulb, alongside Pikachu, Vulpix, Ponyta, Magnemite, Voltorb, Chinchou, Mareep, Slugma, Elektrike, Litwick, and Morelull—who can now be found Shiny—will have increased spawn rates in the overworld during the event.

Additionally, players who use Incense will be met with encounters of Alolan Geodude, Hisuian Voltorb, Slugma, Volbeat, Illumise, Blitzle, Litwick, Litleo, Dedenne, Morellul, and Tadbulb. Event-exclusive Field Research tasks may lead to encounters with Darumaka, Morellul, and Tadbulb, while Elekid, Magby, Dedenne, and Morellul are set to be added to seven-kilometer Eggs for the event’s duration.

Throughout the entire Festival of Lights, players can enjoy double Stardust and Candy for hatching Pokémon, as well as a doubled length of standard non-daily Incenses. Timed Research will be available for all players that will reward an event-themed shirt and encounters with a handful of the Pokémon featured in the event.

This marks the second event—yet again strikingly similar to previous years—that Pokémon Go players can look forward to in November, starting just a few days after the Day of the Dead celebration. After the Festival of Lights ends on Nov. 12, Tadbulb will continue to appear in the overworld as a rare spawn, and Morellul will keep the slight chance it has to be Shiny.

