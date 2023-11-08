Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week returns with dapper new looks for Dragonite, Wooper, and Quagsire

Niantic is once again preparing for the upcoming festive season with fashionable new looks in Pokémon Go—and it won’t just be the player characters sporting them.

Fashion Week is returning to Pokémon Go from Nov. 15 at 10am local time to Nov. 19 at 8pm local time, giving players the opportunity to catch a variety of Pokémon in modern, fancy clothing that have appeared in previous iterations of the event, as well as some new looks for popular faces. These new clothing options will even extend to the in-game store, where players will be able to shop for exclusive and discounted items during the event’s duration.

These Pokémon are fresh off the runway and looking chic!



Don’t miss these cute costumed Pokémon during Fashion Week: November 15 to 19, 2023. #PokemonGOFashionWeekhttps://t.co/ablbMUWDig pic.twitter.com/shkR7aT8JW — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 8, 2023

Debuting in this year’s Fashion Week are Dragonite wearing a bowtie and glasses, as well as Wooper and Quagsire wearing a black beanie. This will also mark the first time Shiny Gothita—and, by extension, Gothorita and Gothitelle—will be available in the mobile title, and will continue to appear in their Shiny coloration after the event concludes.

Fashionable Pokémon featured in previous Fashion Weeks are also making a return via increased wild encounter spawn rates, Raids, and Eggs, including Diglett, Butterfree, Pichu, Pikachu, Sneasel, Absol, Kirlia, Croagunk, Smoochum, Shinx, and Blitzle. Successfully completing a new collection challenge featuring these costumed Pokémon will give players the opportunity to catch the new costumed Dragonite appearing in this event.

All players will be rewarded with double Candy for catching any Pokémon, which also extends to the higher encounter rates of Furfrou, Mareanie, and both genders of Frillish as wild encounters. Players who have reached level 31 or above may also notice that they are receiving Candy XL more frequently, which can be used to increase the CP cap for designated Pokémon.

Before this event begins on Nov. 15, players can partake in the ongoing Festival of Lights, which focuses heavily on Electric and Fire-type Pokémon, including the debut of Tadbulb and Bellibolt into Pokémon Go. This luminescent event will end on Nov. 12.