Pokemon Go’s current season can fast track new players all the way to level 40

Pokémon Go’s newest season, Adventures Abound, is apparently letting players farm millions of precious XP, and most of it is thanks to how it’s holding up the importance of friendship. If taken advantage of, players can reach Level 40, a significant, rewarding level, within days—and maybe even hours.

Adventures Abound began on Sept. 1, introducing new Shadow Pokémon species, the new Routes feature, new Special Research, Timed Investigation for the game’s second Master Ball, and much more. Like always, the new season also brought with it some valuable bonuses, one of which heavily rewards players for leveling up their friendships with other players.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 16, a Pokémon Go player named LuigiWasAlwaysBetter highlighted how the ongoing season is a boon for players old and new looking to level up fast without using Lucky Eggs.

“This season, Adventures Abound, has boosted friendship milestones bonuses,” LuigiWasAlwaysBetter said. “If you utilize these to their full potential, you can get over 20 million XP without any lucky eggs, which is enough to get you from Level 1 to Level 40.”

The player also “did some math” for the wondering crowd. “Milestones are boosted by 50% this season, meaning that reaching good friends (1 day) gives you 4500 XP, great friends give you 15k XP (7 days), and ultra friends give you a whopping 75k XP (30 days),” they explained, leaving players hungry for XP starry-eyed.

LuigiWasAlwaysBetter also reminded us of the value of sending a gift in Pokémon Go and the fact that it can get us 20,000 additional XP for every friend in a day. “Sending a gift grants a player 200 XP. Players can send 100 gifts a day to friends,” they noted.

The player went on to share some more intriguing figures. “If you manage to send your full 100 gifts to new friends every day for a month, this will grant you 10,050,000 XP,” they said. “If you did this cycle twice (66 days left in the season as of this post, so there is enough time), you would earn a whopping 20,100,000 XP without using a single lucky egg.”

Of course, it isn’t easy (and maybe even unrealistic) to have so many friends open up your gifts every day, and the player didn’t forget to acknowledge this.

“While it will be hard (realistically, highly improbable) to find 200 people who will get on every single day to open your gifts, now is still the time to grind XP. Go search online and start finding people to help you out!” they said, and we urge the same—if you’re open to it, of course.

Looks like newbies or anyone looking to level up fast will have a great season pocketing all the XP they want in Pokémon Go. All they need are active friends.



