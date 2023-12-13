Pokémon Go welcomes Cetitan and another costumed Pikachu for Winter Holiday event

Pokémon Go is gearing up for the holiday season and as part of its seasonal event, players can finally get their hands on Cetitan and a brand new version of Pikachu.

The Paldea Pokémon Cetoddle and its evolution Cetitan will debut in Pokémon Go on Dec. 18 and joining them in the wild Pokémon rotation is Piakchu and Riachu wearing holiday attire—and they look perfect. As the names suggest, these Pokémon favorites can be found wearing holiday hats, and they’re even available in shiny form.

Upon its debut neither Cetoddle nor Cetitan are available in shiny form, so you’ll have to stick to only their regular forms for now. It will take 50 Cetoddle Candies to evolve into Cetitan so you’re going to want to get catching as soon as you can. To help out, during this Winter Holiday event players can get increased Xp and Stardust from opening Gifts or completing Timed Research.

Alongside these Pokémon, you can find other Holiday favorites in the wild. Eevee, Stantler, and Spheal can all be found donning their holiday attire. Alongside them, the wild Pokémon appearing include Alolan Sandshrew, Seel, Swinub, Galarian Darumaka, Cryogonal, Bergmite, Sneasal, Piloswine, and Amaura. If you’re after more holiday Pokémon, three-star raids will feature Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday Outfit.

The announcement of Cetoddle’s debut today shouldn’t come as any surprise since the Pokémon Go team has been teasing the addition over the last few days. The good news: You’ve got plenty of time to catch one as Pokémon Go’s Winter Holiday event will run Part 1 from Dec. 18 until Dec. 25, so even on Christmas day you can keep adding these new Pokémon to your collection.

While these are some of the highlights from the upcoming event, you can check out other Pokémon returning for the festivities on the Pokémon Go blog.