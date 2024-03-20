Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders event guide: All bonuses, boosted encounters, and paid content

Pokémon Go‘s Verdant Wonders event has arrived, giving players a second chance to catch Zarude. It’s a Mythical Pokémon that doesn’t appear too often, and if you’re willing to purchase the paid Timed Research ticket, it could be yours.

Recommended Videos

Although Zarude is the event’s primary focus, there are several free items you can grab and multiple Pokémon spawning, too. You can catch these Pokémon for a limited time, and we’ve broken down every bonus and boosted Pokémon encounter you get during this Pokémon Go event. We also want to point out every piece of paid content to give you a better idea of whether it’s worth grabbing the Rogue of the Jungle paid research.

Full Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders event content guide

Zarude is appearing for the second time during the Verdant Wonders event. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Verdant Wonders event in Pokémon Go runs from March 21 to 25. During this time, to celebrate Zarude‘s return, Grass and Dark-type Pokémon have a higher chance of appearing. Now, the Shiny version of Flabébé is spawning for all Pokémon Go players. In addition, Cottonee and Whimsicott now appear with flower crowns.

All Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders boosted spawns

Several Pokémon are spawning during the Verdant Wonders event, namely Grass and Dark-type Pokémon. Here’s the full list you can expect to see in Pokémon Go, and we added an asterisk (*) next to their name to indicate if they have a chance to spawn in their Shiny version, but you can only encounter them if you’re lucky.

Blue Flower Flabébé (Asia-Pacific region)*

Bulbasaur*

Cottonee wearing a flower crown*

Cutiefly*

Hoppip*

Nuzleaf*

Oddish*

Orange Flower Flabébé*

Panpour*

Pansage*

Pansear*

Poochyena*

Red Flower Flabébé (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)*

Shroomish*

Tangela*

White Flower Flabébé*

Yellow Flower Flabébé (North and South America)*

Zorua*

All Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders bonuses

No bonuses are available for those who do not buy the Rogue of the Jungle paid research ticket. If you do not have this ticket during Pokémon Go‘s Verdant Wonders, no bonuses are available outside the standard ones in the World of Wonders season.

All Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders paid content—Rogue of the Jungle

Purchasing Pokémon Go‘s Rogue of the Jungle Special Research unlocks a pretty good amount of content. The most notable bit is the Rogue of the Jungle series of quests, which gives you the chance to catch Zarude.

Along with catching Zarude, you get these additional bonuses:

Five Rare Candies

One Incense

Six Silver Pinap Berries

Two Premium Battle Passes

Various Dark-type and Grass-type Pokémon encounters

On top of this, several Pokémon have a higher chance of spawning next to you while you use an Incense during the Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders event. These are the Pokémon that have a higher chance to spawn:

Blue Flower Flabébé (Asia-Pacific region)*

Cottonee wearing a flower crown*

Cutiefly*

Orange Flower Flabébé*

Panpour*

Pansage*

Pansear*

Red Flower Flabébé (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)*

White Flower Flabébé*

Yellow Flower Flabébé (North and South America)*

Zorua*

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more