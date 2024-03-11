How to get Zarude in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has a lot of the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon from the franchise already available to catch in the game, but one creature that’s proving to be tough to find is Zarude.

The Mythical Pokémon first introduced to the franchise with Sword and Shield is available in Pokémon Go, but only under strict circumstances. You won’t just find this creature as a Raid boss, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get one.

Pokémon Go: How to find and catch Zarude

You need to pick the right time. Image via Niantic

The only way to get Zarude in Pokémon Go is by completing special limited-time research and earning an encounter. From there, all you’ll need to do is catch the mythical Pokémon just like you would with any other.

Of course, releasing Zarude in this manner means you can’t always add one to your collection. Instead, you need to wait for it to be featured. The first event featuring Zarude took place in 2021 and was called Secrets of the Jungle. More recently, from March 21, 2024, to March 25, 2024, Zarude will be available once again with the event Verdant Wonders.

Gaining access to the Special Research Story for Zarude during Verdant Wonders will require you to pay a fee. The premium research will cost $7.99, but right now this is the only way to get an encounter with Zarude so if you’re desperate to catch one this might be your only option.

Alongside an encounter with Zarude, you’ll also receive other Special Research rewards that include Premium Battle Passes, Silver Pinap Berries, Rare Candies, and more.

If you miss this event don’t fear! Zarude will be back and most likely it will be released as a Pokémon research reward since that’s all we’ve seen in the past.