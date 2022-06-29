Pokémon GO V Battle Deck Mewtwo vs. Melmetal details revealed

Pokémon TCG collectors now have a glimpse of the upcoming Pokémon GO V Battle Decks featuring Mewtwo and Melmetal.

Thanks to a report by PokeBeach, we now know the details of what players will receive with these two upcoming decks.

In the dual-deck pack, you’ll score holographic trainer cards including Professor’s Research with Professor Willow on the art, Boss’s Orders with Giovanni, Rare Cady, Lure Module, and Egg Incubator.

If you purchase the bundle pack with both decks then you will get both decks equipped with 60 cards. Each of these decks will feature a foil card of Mewtwo V or Melmetal V. You’ll also receive two Pokémon GO booster packs, a sticker sheet, two metallic coins, and two deck boxes.

For those looking to purchase these decks separately, you will receive everything except the bonus holographic trainer cards and booster packs.

The bundle will retail for $39.99. Individually you can score these two decks for just $14.99. These products will arrive in stores alongside most of the other Pokémon GO TCG collaboration range on July 1.

Fans don’t have long to wait before they can finally get their hands on this highly anticipated set. Earlier this month Japan received its version of the collaboration, which includes many of the same cards set to arrive in the West.

You can check out a full list of the cards included in this collaboration here and the best pulls that you can get when the set drops here.